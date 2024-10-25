Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
25.10.2024 12:51:25
Italy Consumer Confidence, Business Morale Weakens In October
(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence decreased in October after improving in the previous month, while composite business confidence weakened to the lowest level in nearly three-and-a-half years amid negative trends in manufacturing and market services, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.
Consumer sentiment dropped to 97.4 in October from 98.3 in the previous month.
Among components, the economic climate index declined to 99.7 in October from 103.9 in September, and the future climate worsened from 97.4 to 95.0. Meanwhile, the index measuring the personal climate also rose slightly to 96.6 from 96.3, and the current climate index rose to 99.2 from 99.0.
The data also showed that the composite confidence index fell to 93.4 in October from 95.6 in September. The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 85.8 from 86.6 as the judgments on the level of orders and the expectations on the level of production worsened.
The index for market services decreased notably to 95.3 from 100.4, led by deterioration in all components. Meanwhile, the morale strengthened in the construction and retail sectors.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.