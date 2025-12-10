Italy Industrial Output Falls More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial output declined more than expected in October, figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production decreased 1.0 percent month-on-month in October, reversing September's 2.7 percent increase. Output was forecast to fall moderately by 0.3 percent.

Production of durable consumer goods and intermediate goods rose 0.1 percent each. Capital goods output remained flat, while non-durable consumer goods output edged down 0.1 percent and energy production declined 0.7 percent.

Calendar-adjusted production dropped 0.3 percent from a year ago. This followed a 1.4 percent rise in September. On an unadjusted basis, industrial production slid 0.3 percent after rising 4.5 percent a month ago.