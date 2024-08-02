02.08.2024 11:02:48

Italy Industrial Output Unexpectedly Grows 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in June, data from the statistical office ISTAT revealed on Friday.

Industrial output rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, the same as in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast production to remain flat.

The upward trend in June was driven by a 2.0 percent growth in capital goods production. On the other hand, there was a 1.4 percent fall in the consumer goods sector. Consumer goods production was 0.3 percent lower.

On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production eased somewhat to 2.6 percent from 3.3 percent in May. The decline was driven by all subsectors except energy.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen