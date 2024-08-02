Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
02.08.2024 11:02:48
Italy Industrial Output Unexpectedly Grows 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in June, data from the statistical office ISTAT revealed on Friday.
Industrial output rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, the same as in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast production to remain flat.
The upward trend in June was driven by a 2.0 percent growth in capital goods production. On the other hand, there was a 1.4 percent fall in the consumer goods sector. Consumer goods production was 0.3 percent lower.
On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production eased somewhat to 2.6 percent from 3.3 percent in May. The decline was driven by all subsectors except energy.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.