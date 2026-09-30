Italy Inflation Climbs To 3-year High

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy accelerated more-than-expected in September to the highest level in three years amid soaring energy costs, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation climbed to 4.2 percent in September from August's 3.3 percent. The expected increase was 3.8 percent. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices rose 5.3 percent.

Inflation based on regulated energy products rose notably to 25.9 percent from 18.6 percent, and that in non-regulated energy products quickened to 22.2 percent from 17.0 percent.

The annual price growth in unprocessed food accelerated to 5.5 percent from 3.8 percent, and transport-related services inflation rose to 1.6 percent from 1.1 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation stood at 1.7 percent compared to 1.5 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent versus an expected increase of 0.3 percent.

The EU measure of inflation was 4.1 percent in September, up from 3.2 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP increased 2.0 percent.