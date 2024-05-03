Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Jobless Rate Falls To 7.2%, Lowest In Over 15 Years
(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased to the lowest level in more than fifteen years in March after rising slightly in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.
The jobless rate dropped to 7.2 percent in March from 7.4 percent in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 7.5 percent.
In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.9 percent.
Further, the latest jobless rate was the lowest since January 2009, when it was also the same 7.2 percent.
At the same time, the employment rate edged up to 62.1 percent in March from 61.9 percent in the previous month.
The youth unemployment rate dropped to 20.1 percent in March from 22.4 percent a month ago, data showed.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.