Italy Retail Sales Recover 0.4% In May
(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased more-than-expected in May after falling in the previous two months, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.
The sales value rose 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in April. Economists had expected a rise of 0.2 percent.
Retail sales of food goods grew 1.1 percent in May after falling 0.6 percent in the prior month. On the other hand, non-food sales dropped 0.2 percent versus a 0.4 percent fall in April.
On an annual basis, retail sales also rebounded 0.4 percent in May, following a 1.7 percent decrease in the prior month. The overall increase in demand was brought on by a 1.4 percent increase in food sales.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: US-Börsen mit neuen Rekordhochs -- ATX und DAX fallen zum Wochenende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine anfänglichen Zuschläge nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt musste ebenso einen Teil seiner Gewinne abgeben. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.