Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1567
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,01 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
15.06.2026 11:48:15

Italy Trade Surplus Grows In April

(RTTNews) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in April from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Monday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 4.3 billion in April from EUR 2.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus was EUR 5.2 billion.

Exports climbed 8.8 percent annually in April, and imports were 5.5 percent higher.

The export growth was sustained and involved most sectors, with the exception of pharmaceuticals, the agency said. Meanwhile, the rise in imports was mainly due to higher purchases of metals and crude oil.

Exports to non-EU countries grew 12.0 percent, and those to EU markets advanced 5.9 percent.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus decreased to EUR 4.1 billion in April from EUR 5.0 billion in March. Both exports and imports decreased by 2.2 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, compared to the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Einigung im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Montagshandel sehr freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen