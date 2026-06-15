Italy Trade Surplus Grows In April

(RTTNews) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in April from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Monday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 4.3 billion in April from EUR 2.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus was EUR 5.2 billion.

Exports climbed 8.8 percent annually in April, and imports were 5.5 percent higher.

The export growth was sustained and involved most sectors, with the exception of pharmaceuticals, the agency said. Meanwhile, the rise in imports was mainly due to higher purchases of metals and crude oil.

Exports to non-EU countries grew 12.0 percent, and those to EU markets advanced 5.9 percent.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus decreased to EUR 4.1 billion in April from EUR 5.0 billion in March. Both exports and imports decreased by 2.2 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, compared to the prior month.