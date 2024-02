Japan Bank Lending Rises 3.1% On Year In January

(RTTNews) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.1 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 617.625 trillion yen.

That missed expectations for an increase of 3.2 percent and was up from the downwardly revised 3.0 percent gain in December (originally 3.1 percent).

Minus trusts, lending rose an annual 3.5 percent to 540.166 trillion yen, while lending from trusts added 0.5 percent to 77.459 trillion yen.

Lending from foreign banks jumped 19.1 percent to 4.333 trillion yen.