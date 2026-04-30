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30.04.2026 08:29:39

Japan Consumer Confidence Falls To 1-Year Low

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment weakened further in April to the lowest level in one year, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 32.2 in April from 33.3 in March. The expected score was 32.8. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since April 2025, when it was 31.5.

The survey was conducted on April 15 among 8,400 households.

The sub-index for the overall livelihood continued to decline by 1.5 points to 28.2 in April. Similarly, the index for the willingness to buy durable goods worsened to 23.2 from 26.0. The employment index decreased from 37.6 to 37.4, while the income growth index remained stable at 39.8.

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