Japan Consumer Confidence Improves In July

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment increased for the second straight month in July, though marginally, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to a 3-month high of 36.7 in July from 36.4 in June. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 36.5.

The latest survey was conducted on July 15 among 8,400 households.

The index reflecting households' overall livelihood improved by 0.7 points to 34.5, and that for willingness to buy durable consumer goods rose by 0.4 points to 30.0.

Similarly, the index for employment rose by 0.3 points to 42.0, while the only sub-index showing a decline was income growth, which dropped somewhat to 40.4 from 40.6.