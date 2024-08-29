Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
Japan Consumer Confidence Remains Stable
(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment held steady in August after rising slightly in the previous month, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index stood at 36.7 in August, unchanged from July. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 36.9.
The latest survey was conducted on August 15 among 8,400 households.
The index reflecting households' overall livelihood improved slightly by 0.2 points to 34.7, and that for willingness to buy durable consumer goods rose by 0.9 points to 30.9.
On the other hand, the index for employment decreased by 0.6 points to 41.4, and the index for income growth dropped to 39.7 from 40.4.
