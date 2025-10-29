Japan Consumer Confidence Rises To 10-month High

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved for the third straight month in October to the highest level in ten months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 35.8 in October from 35.3 in September. Economists had forecast the index to increase to 35.6.

Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since December 2024, when it was 35.9.

The latest survey was conducted on October 15 among 8,400 households.

The index for overall livelihood increased by 1.1 points to 34.3, and the sub-index for employment improved to 40.1 from 39.9.

Data showed that the index for willingness to buy durable goods rose slightly to 28.9 from 28.8, and the index reflecting income growth climbed to 40.0 from 39.4.