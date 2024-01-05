Japan Consumer Confidence Strengthens For Third Month

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Japanese households regarding the economic situation improved for a third month in a row in December to reach its highest level since July, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday. The consumer confidence index rose to 37.2 from 36.1 in November. Economists had expected a score of 36.6. The latest survey was conducted on December 15 among 8,400 households. All sub-indexes improved in December with those for the perception of overall livelihood and the willingness-to-buy durable goods rising the most from the previous month. The survey also revealed a decline in inflation expectations of households with the percentage of those expecting an acceleration falling 0.8 percentage points to 90.8 percent. The ratio was the lowest since January 2022.