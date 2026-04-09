Japan Consumer Confidence Weakens In March

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased in March from a nearly 7-year high in the previous month, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 33.3 in March from 39.7 in February, which was the highest reading since April 2019. The expected score was 38.0.

The survey was conducted on March 15 among 8,400 households.

The sub-index for the overall livelihood declined notably by 9.8 points to 29.7 in March. The income growth index fell to 39.8 from 42.3 in February. Similarly, the employment index decreased from 43.3 to 37.6, and the index for the willingness to buy durable goods worsened to 26.0 from 33.7.