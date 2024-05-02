Japan Consumer Confidence Weakens Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased unexpectedly in April to the lowest level in three months, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 38.3 in April from 39.5 in March. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 39.7.

The latest survey was conducted on April 15 among 8,400 households.

All sub-indices registered decreases in April, the survey said.

The indicator measuring overall livelihood declined by 1.4 points to 36.1, and that for employment fell by 0.8 points to 44.2.

The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods also worsened to 31.8 from 34.0, and the index for income growth slid by 0.4 points to 41.1.