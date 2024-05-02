02.05.2024 08:22:58

Japan Consumer Confidence Weakens Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased unexpectedly in April to the lowest level in three months, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 38.3 in April from 39.5 in March. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 39.7.

The latest survey was conducted on April 15 among 8,400 households.

All sub-indices registered decreases in April, the survey said.

The indicator measuring overall livelihood declined by 1.4 points to 36.1, and that for employment fell by 0.8 points to 44.2.

The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods also worsened to 31.8 from 34.0, and the index for income growth slid by 0.4 points to 41.1.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Vorgaben helfen: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am Freitag sind am heimischen Aktienmarkt und beim deutschen Leitindex höhere Kurse zu sehen. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen