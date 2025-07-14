Japan Core Machinery Orders Sink 0.6% In May

(RTTNews) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in May, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 913.5 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for a contraction of 1.4 percent following the 9.1 percent decline in April.

On a yearly basis, orders rose 4.4 percent - again exceeding expectations for 3.4 percent following the 6.6 percent jump in the previous month.

Government orders were up 25.2 percent on month and 36.9 percent on year at 499.0 billion yen, while orders from overseas fell 6.4 percent on month and 11.8 percent on year to 1,263.3 billion yen.

For the second quarter of 2025, core machinery orders are forecast to sink 2.1 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased 3.8 percent on month but fell 3.1 percent on year at 3,089.6 billion yen.