Japan Core Machinery Orders Sink 0.9% In August

(RTTNews) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in August, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 890.0 billion yen.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 4.6 percent decline in July.

On a yearly basis, orders were up 1.6 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 4.8 percent and slowing from 4.9 percent in the previous month.

For the third quarter of 2025, orders are seen lower by 4.0 percent on quarter and up 5.0 percent on year at 2.773 trillion yen.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 7.3 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year in August.