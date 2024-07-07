|
08.07.2024 00:03:52
Japan Current Account Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release May figures for current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the current account surplus was 2.051 trillion yen.
Japan also will see June results for bank lending and for the economy watchers index; in May, bank lending was up 3.0 percent on year, while the eco index had a score of 45.7.
Australia will provide May data for home loans; in April, loans were up 4.3 percent on month and investment lending rose 5.6 percent.
Indonesia will see June results for its consumer confidence index; in May, the index score was 125.2.
Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Monday for the Islamic New Year; they will re-open on Tuesday.
