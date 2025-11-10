Japan Current Account Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release September figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account surplus is seen at 2.26 trillion yen, down from 246.35 trillion yen in the previous month.

Japan also will see October figures for bank lending and the economy watchers current index. Lending is seen steady, higher by 3.8 percent on year. The eco watchers index is expected to show a score of 47.6, up from 47.1 a month earlier.

Australia will see October results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from NAB, plus November numbers for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac. In September, business confidence was at +7 and conditions were at +8; in October, the consumer sentiment index fell 3.5 percent on month.

Indonesia will release September numbers for retail sales; in August, sales were up 3.5 percent on year.