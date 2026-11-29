(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for industrial production, retail sales, construction orders and housing starts.

In September, industrial production was up 2.0 percent on month, while retail sales climbed 2.4 percent on year. Construction orders tumbled an annual 11.1 percent and housing starts sank 2.7 percent on year.

South Korea will provide October data for industrial production and retail sales. In September, production was up 9.0 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, while sales climbed 3.6 percent on month.

China will see November results for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics; in October, their scores were 49.3, 49.7 and 49.7, respectively.

Thailand will release October numbers for imports, exports, trade balance, current account and industrial production. In September, imports surged 50.1 percent on year and exports climbed an annual 23.5 percent for a trade surplus of $0.50 billion. The current account deficit was $1.600 billion, while industrial output rose 2.05 percent on year.

Australia will provide October numbers for housing credit, Q3 data on company gross operating profits and see November results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute.

Housing credit was up 0.4 percent in September, while profits jumped 12.5 percent on quarter in Q2. The inflation forecast suggested a reading of 0.5 percent on month.

New Zealand will see November results for the business confidence index from ANZ and the own activity index from NBNZ. In October, the confidence index had a score of 52.5, while the activity index was at 46.2 percent.