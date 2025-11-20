Japan Data On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release October figures for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to slip 0.7 percent on year after rising 3.0 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 1.1 percent, moderating from 4.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is seen at 280 billion yen following the 234.6 billion yen shortfall a month earlier. Also in September, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.9 percent.

South Korea will provide October numbers for producer prices; in September, prices were up 0.4 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

New Zealand will see October data for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth NZ$7.18 billion and exports were at NZ$5.82 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$1.355 billion.

Malaysia will provide October numbers for consumer prices; in September, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.