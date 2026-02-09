Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

213,9966
 JPY
1,3331
0,63 %
JPY - GBP
09.02.2026 01:06:02

Japan December Current Account Surplus Has Y728.8 Billion

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 728.8 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 32.0 percent on year.

That missed expectations for a surplus of 1.060 trillion yen following the 3.674 trillion yen surplus in November.

Imports were up 3.7 percent on year to 9.808 trillion yen and exports rose an annual 4.5 percent to 9.943 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 134.9 billion yen.

The capital account saw a deficit of 14.1 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 736.0 billion yen.

For all of 2025, the current account surplus was 31.879 trillion yen.

