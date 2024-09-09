09.09.2024 08:50:18

Japan Eco Watchers Current Index Rises To 5-Month High, Outlook Brightens

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved to the highest level in five months in August, and future conditions turned to optimistic, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, climbed to 49.0 in August from 47.5 in July. Economists had forecast the index to rise marginally to 47.6.

However, any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.

The increase in the index was mainly driven by gains in household activity-related measures, especially in the food and beverage segment and services.

The outlook index that signals future activity also improved to a 5-month high of 50.3 in August from 48.3 in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt dürften im Dienstagshandel abgeben. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Dienstag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen