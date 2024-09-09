Japan Eco Watchers Current Index Rises To 5-Month High, Outlook Brightens

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved to the highest level in five months in August, and future conditions turned to optimistic, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, climbed to 49.0 in August from 47.5 in July. Economists had forecast the index to rise marginally to 47.6.

However, any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.

The increase in the index was mainly driven by gains in household activity-related measures, especially in the food and beverage segment and services.

The outlook index that signals future activity also improved to a 5-month high of 50.3 in August from 48.3 in the previous month.