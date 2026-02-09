Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

213,0580
 JPY
-1,1289
-0,53 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
09.02.2026 07:28:18

Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls Slightly, Outlook Improves

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened unexpectedly and marginally at the start of the year, while future conditions turned somewhat optimistic, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 47.6 in January from 47.7 in December. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 49.1.

Any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.

The decrease in the index was driven by a fall in household activity-related measures, especially housing and services.

The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 50.1 from 49.5 in the previous month amid strengthening conditions in corporate activity-related measures.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen verbuchen Gewinne - Tokio nach klarem LDP-Wahlsieg mit Kurssprung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen