Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls To 21-Month Low; Outlook Weakens

(RTTNews) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy weakened in May to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years, and the outlook also weakened further, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 45.7 in May from 47.4 in April. Any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

Further, this was the lowest score since August 2022, when it was 45.5.

Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the decrease in the overall index.

The outlook index, which signals future activity, decreased to a 22-month low of 46.3 in May from 48.5 in April.