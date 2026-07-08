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08.07.2026 09:07:50

Japan Eco Watchers Index Rises In June

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved less than expected in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey rose to a 4-month high of 44.0 in June from 43.6 in May. Economists had forecast the index to increase to 44.3.

Corporate-related activities climbed 1.9 points to 45.6 in June, while household activity-related measures decreased from 43.8 to 43.5.

Data showed that the economic outlook remained less pessimistic in April, with the index rising to 45.7 from 40.7 in the previous month.

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