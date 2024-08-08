Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
08.08.2024 08:19:44
Japan Eco Watchers Index Rises Less Than Expected
(RTTNews) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy improved for the second straight month in July, though slightly and below expectations, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.
The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, rose to 47.5 in July from 47.0 in June. The expected score was 47.8.
However, any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.
Corporate activities contributed the most to the increase in the overall index, while house activities showed a slight increase.
The outlook index, which signals future activity, climbed to 48.3 from 47.9 in June.
