Japan Eco Watchers Index Rises More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy improved for the first time in four months in June, and the outlook also showed some resilience, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.
The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, rose to 47.0 in June from 45.7 in May. The expected score was 46.3.
However, any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.
Household activities contributed to the increase in the overall index, while corporate activities showed a slight decline.
The outlook index, which signals future activity, climbed to 47.9 from 46.3 in May.
