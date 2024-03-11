Japan GDP Gains 0.1% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.7 percent contraction in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 0.4 percent - exceeding expectations for a contraction of 0.4 percent after slumping 2.9 percent in the three month prior.

GDP capital expenditure was up 2.0 percent on quarter, topping forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent after slipping 0.4 percent in Q3.

External demand was up 0.2 percent on quarter, while private consumption slipped 0.3 percent.