Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

203,5509
 JPY
0,0760
0,04 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
17.11.2025 00:59:15

Japan GDP Sinks 0.4% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent expansion in the previous three months (originally 0.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP was down 1.8 percent following the upwardly revised 2.3 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 2.2 percent).

Capital expenditure was up 1.0 percent on quarter, up from 0.8 percent in Q2, while external demand slipped 0.2 percent on quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the previous quarter.

The GDP rice Index was up 2.8 percent on year, easing from 3.0 percent in the second quarter. GDP private consumption perked 0.1 percent on quarter, easing from 0.4 percent in Q2.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen