|
16.05.2025 01:57:33
Japan GDP Slips 0.2% On Quarter In Q1
(RTTNews) - The Japanese economy contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2025, the Cabinet Office said on Friday - missing expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in the three months prior.
On an annualized basis, GDP was down 0.7 percent - again missing forecasts for a drop of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 2.4 percent increase in the previous quarter (originally 2.2 percent).
Capital expenditure was up 1.4 percent on quarter, exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the preceding three months.
External demand was down 0.8 percent on quarter, while private consumption was flat.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Rekordschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte höher. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten im Minus.