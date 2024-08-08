08.08.2024 02:12:32

Japan Has Y1.533 Trillion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.533 trillion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 0.9 percent on year.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 1.790 trillion yen following the 2.850 trillion yen surplus in May.

Imports were up 3.4 percent on year at 8.612 trillion yen, while exports rose an annual 5.9 percent to 9.169 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 556.3 billion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 53.6 billion yen, while the financial account had a shortfall of 1.716 trillion yen.

