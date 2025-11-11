Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

202,9866
 JPY
0,8245
0,41 %
JPY - GBP
11.11.2025 01:25:12

Japan Has Y4.483 Trillion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a seasonally adjusted current account surplus of 4.483 trillion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - up 191.6 percent on year.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 2.26 trillion yen following the upwardly revised 3.701 trillion yen surplus in August (originally 246.35 trillion yen).

Exports were up 8.6 percent on year at 9.449 trillion yen, while imports rose 1.7 percent to 9.213 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 236 billion yen.

The capital account saw a shortfall of 20.9 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 6.778 trillion yen.

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Shutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden ebenso wieder mutiger. Die Wall Street begann die Woche fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
