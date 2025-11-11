Japan Has Y4.483 Trillion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a seasonally adjusted current account surplus of 4.483 trillion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - up 191.6 percent on year.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 2.26 trillion yen following the upwardly revised 3.701 trillion yen surplus in August (originally 246.35 trillion yen).

Exports were up 8.6 percent on year at 9.449 trillion yen, while imports rose 1.7 percent to 9.213 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 236 billion yen.

The capital account saw a shortfall of 20.9 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 6.778 trillion yen.