Japan Has Y744.3 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a seasonally adjusted current account surplus of 744.3 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a surplus of 1.018 trillion yen and was down from 1.926 trillion yen in November.

Exports were up 9.4 percent on year at 9.538 trillion yen, while imports were down an annual 5.4 percent at 9.422 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 115.5 billion yen.

The capital account saw a deficit of 24.2 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 743.7 billion yen.

For all of 2023, the current account surplus was 20.629 trillion yen - up from 10.714 trillion yen in 2022.