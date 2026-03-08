Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

211,1805
 JPY
0,2297
0,11 %
JPY - GBP
09.03.2026 00:55:48

Japan Has Y941.6 Billion Current Account Surplus In January

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 941.6 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 960 billion yen following the 729 billion yen surplus in December.

Imports were down 7.7 percent on year to 9.644 trillion yen and exports jumped an annual 20.3 percent to 9.044 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 600.4 billion yen.

The capital account had a shortfall of 11.0 billion, while the financial account had a deficit of 506.5 billion yen.

07:45 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktie kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
07:33 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: ATX und DAX mit klaren Verlusten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften am Montag die Flucht ergreifen. Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
