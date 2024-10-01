|
02.10.2024 00:01:55
Japan Household Confidence Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday see September results for its household confidence index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to show a score of 37.1, up from 36.7 in August.
Japan also will provide September numbers for its monetary base, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on year - up from 0.6 percent in August.
South Korea will release September figures for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.
Australia will see September results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in August, their scores were -38.1 and -30.8, respectively.
Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday; they return to action on Oct. 8.
