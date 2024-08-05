Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
Japan Household Spending Adds 0.1% On Month In June
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 280,888 yen.
That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in May.
On a yearly basis, household spending sank 1.4 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.8 percent slump in the previous month.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 957,457 yen, up 3.1 percent on year.
