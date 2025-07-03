Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

197,8906
 JPY
1,7008
0,87 %
JPY - GBP
04.07.2025 01:38:45

Japan Household Spending Climbs 4.7% On Year In May

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 4.7 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - coming in at 316,085 yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 0.1 percent contraction in April.

On a monthly basis, household spending rose a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent following the 1.8 percent decline in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 522,318 yen, up 0.4 percent from the previous year.

Zölle und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenso im Plus. Die Wall Street schloss in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.
