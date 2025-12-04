|
04.12.2025 23:34:22
Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release October figures for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 0.7 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year after slipping 0.7 percent on month and gaining 1.8 percent on year in September.
Japan also will see preliminary October results for its leading and coincident indexes; in September, they were up 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent on month, respectively.
South Korea will see October figures for current account; in September the current account surplus was $13.47 billion.
Singapore will provide October numbers for retail sales; in September, sales were down 1.4 percent on month and up 2.8 percent on year.
Taiwan will release November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was up 0.47 percent on month and 1.48 percent on year.
Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Friday in observance of King Bhumibol's birthday and will re-open on Monday.
