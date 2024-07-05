Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
05.07.2024 07:52:44
Japan Household Spending Falls Unexpectedly
(RTTNews) - Japan's household spending logged an unexpected decline in May as higher prices weighed on consumption, data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications revealed on Friday.
Household spending declined 1.8 percent on a yearly basis, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent. Spending had advanced 0.5 percent in April, which was the first growth in 14 months.
Month-on-month, household spending dropped 0.3 percent, sharper than the 1.2 percent decrease in April. Economists were expecting a 0.5 percent rise.
