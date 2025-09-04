Japan Household Spending Jumps 1.7% In July

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 305,694 yen.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 5.2 percent decline in June.

On a yearly basis, household spending was up 1.4 percent - missing forecasts for an increase of 2.2 percent but still up from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 701,283 yen, down 2.5 percent from the previous year.