Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

199,3928
 JPY
0,3271
0,16 %
JPY - GBP
05.09.2025 01:39:19

Japan Household Spending Jumps 1.7% In July

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 305,694 yen.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 5.2 percent decline in June.

On a yearly basis, household spending was up 1.4 percent - missing forecasts for an increase of 2.2 percent but still up from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 701,283 yen, down 2.5 percent from the previous year.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- China-Börsen sacken letztlich ab - Nikkei weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag nach oben. Der deutsche Leitindex legte zu. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag ins Plus. Die Märkte in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

