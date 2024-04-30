30.04.2024 09:15:41

Japan Housing Starts Plunge 12.8%

(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts decreased for the tenth straight month in March, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Tuesday.

Housing starts dropped 12.8 percent year-on-year in March, which was worse than the 8.2 percent decline in February. Economists had expected a decrease of 7.6 percent.

Data showed that new construction was contracted in all categories, namely owned, rented, issued, and built for sale.

The seasonally adjusted annualised number of housing starts declined to 760,000 in March from 795,000 in the previous month.

Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 contractors rebounded sharply by 31.4 percent annually in March versus an 11.0 percent fall a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen