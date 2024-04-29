Japan Industrial Output Climbs 3.8% On Month In March

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 3.4 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in February.

On a yearly basis, industrial output slumped 6.7 percent after sinking 3.9 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it fluctuates indecisively but has weakened.

According to the METI's forecast of industrial production, output is expected to rise 4.1 percent in April and 4.4 percent in May.