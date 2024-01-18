Japan Industrial Output Falls For First Time In 3 Months

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined for the first time in three months in November, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

Industrial production slid 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 1.3 percent rise a month ago. The rate came in line with the estimate published in December. Data showed that shipments decreased 1.2 percent from the previous month, while inventories remained flat and the inventory ratio gained 1.8 percent.

Year-on-year, industrial production fell 1.4 percent, as estimated, reversing October's 1.1 percent increase.

The capacity utilization posted a 0.3 percent increase, weaker than the 1.5 percent rise in October.