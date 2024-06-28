Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
Japan Industrial Output Jumps 2.8% On Month In May
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 0.9 percent contraction in April.
On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 0.3 percent.
Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of production, saying that it fluctuates indecisively but has weakened.
Shipments were up 3/5 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year, while inventories rose 1.1 percent on month but fell 1.9 percent on year. The inventory ratio sank 0.9 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.
