Japan Industrial Output Logs Strong Recovery, More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in March after falling in the previous two months, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Thursday.

Industrial production advanced 4.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.6 percent decline in February. In the initial estimate, the rate of growth was 3.8 percent.

Data showed that shipments rose 4.7 percent from the previous month, and the inventory ratio grew 7.6 percent. Inventories also showed an increase of 1.0 percent.

Year-on-year, the decline in industrial production deepened to 6.2 percent in March from 3.9 percent a month ago. In the flash report, the rate of fall was 6.7 percent.

The capacity utilisation decreased 0.2 percent in March after falling 0.1 percent in the prior month.