Japan Industrial Output Rebounds More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in May after falling in the previous month, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Friday.
Industrial production advanced 3.6 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.9 percent decrease in April. In the initial estimate, the rate of growth was 2.8 percent.
Data showed that shipments rose 3.9 percent from the previous month, and inventories grew 0.9 percent. On the other hand, the inventory ratio showed a decline of 1.2 percent.
Year-on-year, industrial production recovered 1.1 percent in May versus a 1.8 percent fall in April. In the flash report, the rate of increase was 0.3 percent.
The capacity utilization rose 0.1 percent in May after falling 0.3 percent in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.