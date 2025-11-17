Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

204,3639
 JPY
0,8364
0,41 %
JPY - GBP
17.11.2025 07:35:02

Japan Industrial Output Recovers More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in September, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Industrial production climbed 2.6 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 1.5 percent fall in August. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed an increase of 2.2 percent.

Shipments grew 1.1 percent over the month, and inventories logged an increase of 0.8 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio declined by 2.3 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production rebounded 3.8 percent versus a 1.6 percent fall in the prior month.

Further, data showed that capacity utilization rose 2.5 percent, following a 2.3 percent decrease a month ago.

16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Vor wichtigen US-Daten: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kann man am Montag einen etwas schwächeren Handel beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Montag unterdessen in Rot.
