|
17.11.2025 07:35:02
Japan Industrial Output Recovers More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in September, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.
Industrial production climbed 2.6 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 1.5 percent fall in August. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed an increase of 2.2 percent.
Shipments grew 1.1 percent over the month, and inventories logged an increase of 0.8 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio declined by 2.3 percent.
On an annual basis, industrial production rebounded 3.8 percent versus a 1.6 percent fall in the prior month.
Further, data showed that capacity utilization rose 2.5 percent, following a 2.3 percent decrease a month ago.
