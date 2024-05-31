Japan Industrial Output Slips 0.1% In April

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 4.4 percent gain in March.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.0 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it fluctuates indecisively but has weakened.

Shipments were up 0.2 percent on month and down 0.8 percent on year, while inventories fell 0.5 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year. The inventory ratio slumped 1.1 percent on month and rose 0.1 percent on year.