Japan Industrial Production Rebounds More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more-than-expected in July after falling in the previous month, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Friday.

Industrial production advanced 3.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 4.2 percent decrease in June. In the flash report, the rate of growth was 2.8 percent.

Data showed that shipments grew 2.7 percent from the previous month, and inventories rose 0.4 percent. On the other hand, the inventory ratio showed a decrease of 2.4 percent.

Year-on-year, industrial production climbed 2.7 percent in July versus a 7.9 percent sharp fall in the prior month.

The capacity utilization advanced 2.5 percent monthly in July, in contrast to a 3.1 percent fall in June.