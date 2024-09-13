Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
13.09.2024 09:11:01
Japan Industrial Production Rebounds More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more-than-expected in July after falling in the previous month, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Friday.
Industrial production advanced 3.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 4.2 percent decrease in June. In the flash report, the rate of growth was 2.8 percent.
Data showed that shipments grew 2.7 percent from the previous month, and inventories rose 0.4 percent. On the other hand, the inventory ratio showed a decrease of 2.4 percent.
Year-on-year, industrial production climbed 2.7 percent in July versus a 7.9 percent sharp fall in the prior month.
The capacity utilization advanced 2.5 percent monthly in July, in contrast to a 3.1 percent fall in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.